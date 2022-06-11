90-Year-Old Korean War Veteran and POW among those honored this Flag Day weekend

THREE OAKS, Mi. (WNDU) - At Carver Memorial Park, Flag Day celebrations kicked off with a Quilts of Valor presentation.

Twelve veterans received Quilts of Valor made by Berrien Town and Country Quilters, who said that these custom, handmade quilts are meant to comfort military veterans touched by war.

Among those honored was 90_year-Old Korean War Veteran and POW, James Ball, who told 16 News Now that he had been captured for two and a half years by the Chinese, and survived various brutal prison camps.

“I’m fortunate that I made it back. My leading phrase when I talk to school children was, I never knew what I’d lost, until I lost my freedom. That’s so precious to us, we don’t realize it, but we just take it for granted,” Ball said.

Celebrations are set to be continued Sunday, June 12th, with the World’s Largest Flag Day Parade.

A parade that will celebrate 70-years of honoring the military, country, community, and American Flag.

