32nd annual Stand By Me, Alzheimer’s and Dementia Walk in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Alzheimer’s and Dementia of Northern Indiana, powered by Real Services hosted it’s 32nd annual Stand By Me, Alzheimer’s and Dementia walk to raise money for their services that provide assistance and resources.

Those affected by these diseases, like Paula Abraham, whose mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s told 16 News Now that having access to this kind of support was crucial.

“They helped me with actually finding a placement for my mother. Where would be good for them. This group was my lifeline. When I first heard my mother’s diagnosis, I knew no one that had it. This shirt actually is from friends that have said, will you please walk for my loved one, and that’s how much it has changed,” Abraham said.

Thanks to fundraisers like the Stand By Me walk, the services provide by Alzheimer’s and Dementia of Northern Indiana are completely free.

