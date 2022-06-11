Advertisement

32nd annual Stand By Me, Alzheimer’s and Dementia Walk in South Bend

Stand by Me Walk South Bend
Stand by Me Walk South Bend(WNDU)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Alzheimer’s and Dementia of Northern Indiana, powered by Real Services hosted it’s 32nd annual Stand By Me, Alzheimer’s and Dementia walk to raise money for their services that provide assistance and resources.

Those affected by these diseases, like Paula Abraham, whose mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s told 16 News Now that having access to this kind of support was crucial.

“They helped me with actually finding a placement for my mother. Where would be good for them. This group was my lifeline. When I first heard my mother’s diagnosis, I knew no one that had it. This shirt actually is from friends that have said, will you please walk for my loved one, and that’s how much it has changed,” Abraham said.

Thanks to fundraisers like the Stand By Me walk, the services provide by Alzheimer’s and Dementia of Northern Indiana are completely free.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in fatal shooting in South Bend.
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly shooting at South Bend apartment complex
South Bend Police are responding to a SWAT situation in the area of Calvert Street and Robinson...
Police respond to SWAT situation in South Bend
Dustin Hartline
South Bend man charged for carjacking Uber driver
Gov. Holcomb proposes returning $1 billion to Indiana taxpayers
Judge accepts plea deal for former Jimtown HS teacher who slapped student

Latest News

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90′s this week, and that means we need to protect our...
Pet Vet: Hot Weather and Pets
WNDU Vault: South Bend Water Treatment trouble with the EPA
WNDU Vault: South Bend Water Treatment trouble with the EPA
WNDU Vault: Gary investigates a strange smell from the South Bend Water Treatment Plant
WNDU Vault: Gary investigates a strange smell from the South Bend Water Treatment Plant
The Satellites lost 11-5 to the Tecumseh Braves in the Class 1A State Championship at Bittenger...
South Central softball team finishes season as state runner-up