Advertisement

Zoo euthanizes one of world’s oldest bison days before birthday, officials say

One of the world’s oldest bison was euthanized this week at the Henry Vilas Zoo after its...
One of the world’s oldest bison was euthanized this week at the Henry Vilas Zoo after its health declined.(Henry Vilas Zoo)
By Nick Viviani and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - One of the world’s oldest bison was euthanized earlier this week at a Wisconsin zoo after its health sharply declined.

WMTV reports the Henry Vilas Zoo decided to put the bison, named Beefcake, down on Tuesday after he had trouble standing. The animal also had been suffering from a variety of age-related issues.

Beefcake’s death came just two days before he would have celebrated his 25th birthday.

Zoo officials said its staff was prepping for a party, complete with a cake filled with his favorite treats. He was even going to get more goodies for a video to showcase how the zoo cares for its bison.

“We still wanted to share how our keepers care for these iconic animals. Beefcake was an amazing ambassador for his wild counterparts and will be truly missed,” the zoo wrote in a Facebook post.

Officials at the zoo shared that staff members had closely monitored Beefcake’s health for months. They noted how, in addition to the ailments that come with age, older animals face more risks of getting injured. Zookeepers were keeping a close eye on his diet and for any behavioral changes.

Copyright 2022 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Holcomb proposes returning $1 billion to Indiana taxpayers
One dead in fatal shooting in South Bend.
One dead in shooting at South Bend apartment complex
Mikayla Munn
Elkhart woman looking for redemption after serving time for death of her baby
Witnesses testified at Thursday morning’s exam hearing where the judge added four more sex...
Man charged after accusations of sexually abusing 11-year-old with Down syndrome
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

Purdue President Mitch Daniels will be retiring at the end of the year.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels retiring; new president selected
The middle school winner is from Discovery Middle School in Granger.
‘What Drug-Free Looks to Me’ commercials airing on WNDU - Middle School winner
Gas prices declined in April but leaped more than 10% in May alone and have since reached an...
US inflation at new 40-year high as price increases spread
The plea agreement calls for a one-year jail term to be suspended and served on probation.
Judge accepts plea deal for former Jimtown HS teacher who slapped student
South Bend Police are responding to a SWAT situation in the area of Calvert Street and Robinson...
Police responding to SWAT situation in South Bend