‘What Drug-Free Looks to Me’ commercials airing on WNDU

(WNDU) - For the last two years, The Partnership for a Drug-Free St. Joseph County hosted a video contest encouraging middle and high school kids in the county to submit a video.

This year’s theme was “What Drug-Free Looks Like on Me.” The prize—having your video run on WNDU as a commercial for three months.

The middle school winner is from Discovery Middle School in Granger. The high school winner is from Riley High School in South Bend. You can watch both videos at the bottom of this article.

20 videos were submitted this year, with at least 66 students working on them.

For more information about drugs circulating our area or how you can start a conversation with your kids, contact The Partnership for a Drug-Free St. Joseph County

And keep an eye out—the commercials are running right now!

