Therapy dog retires from Niles High School

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles High School’s therapy dog retired on Friday.

13-year-old Derby has been serving as a friendly face for the students, teachers, and staff for five years.

Derby will now enjoy retirement at home with her owner, who is a guidance counselor at the school.

Debry will be missed by all. And from all of us here at WNDU, happy retirement!

