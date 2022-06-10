Advertisement

Therapy dog retires from Niles High School

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles High School’s therapy dog retired on Friday.

13-year-old Derby has been serving as a friendly face for the students, teachers, and staff for five years.

Derby will now enjoy retirement at home with her owner, who is a guidance counselor at the school.

Debry will be missed by all. And from all of us here at WNDU, happy retirement!

