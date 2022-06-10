Advertisement

South Central Softball targets first state title in program history

South Central Softball -- Union Mills, Indiana
South Central Softball -- Union Mills, Indiana(WNDU)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Jun. 9, 2022
Union Mills, Ind. (WNDU) - When Tony Wallace was a student at South Central in the early 80′s, there was no school softball team.

Now, just a few short decades later, Wallace is heading up a South Central softball team that will look to win the first state championship in program history on Friday.

Last season, this team came just one game shy of a final four appearance, bowing out to Northfield in a tough, 5-to-3 defeat. That Northfield team went on to win it all that year, and South Central says knowing they were that close to a state title of their own has been a huge source of motivation.

“Last year I was devastated because I thought we were going to go all the way,” says senior pitcher Lauren Bowmar. “I think it made everyone work harder and I think that’s why we’re here.”

Her coach agrees.

“That was a very big point of conversation,” Wallace admits. “Northfield was a team we thought we should’ve won against; no offense to anybody, but we felt like we were the better team down there. That’s something that these seniors and the rest of the girls that were down there had to live with since then.”

Friday, the Satellites will travel to Bittenger Stadium in West Lafayette to square off with the Tecumseh Braves for a state title. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 PM EST / 4:30 PM CST.

