South Bend mental health professional speaking out against gun violence

By Jack Springgate
Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -South Bend police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.

People say they are frustrated. This is the 14th person shot in South Bend since the beginning of May, and the victim is the sixth person to die from gun violence in that same amount of time.

Mental health professional from South Bend, Marla Godette, is taking action to keep kids away from guns and violence.

She took a group of teens to Atlanta over Memorial Day weekend, a time of year that she says has an increased risk of shootings.

During that time, she exposed these kids to different historically Black Colleges and Universities, showed them the history of civil rights in that area, and connected those lessons to what’s going on back here at home.

Godette says South Bend’s official motto is “Peace”, and you can still see that motto on the city’s official seal. Peace is also symbolized by the white section of the South Bend flag.

Godette says it’s time to reclaim that motto and stop this violence.

“Blacks were allowed to come to the state of Indiana when moving from the south. South Bend was a town in 1863. In 1865 it became a full-blown city. And it was the city established as ‘Peace’. We got to get back to peace, Jack,” she said.

Godette says there needs to be support for initiatives that tackle gun violence, including the upcoming Community Prayer for Peace Rally, happening Sunday, June 12th.

