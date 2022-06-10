Advertisement

South Bend man charged for carjacking Uber driver

Dustin Hartline
Dustin Hartline(St. Joseph County Jail)
By Mark Peterson
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been charged with carjacking an Uber driver.

The incident happened in February, but Dustin Hartline, 29, was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail on May 25.

It’s alleged that Hartline arranged an Uber ride to the Walmart on Portage Road in South Bend, where he pulled a gun and took the car by force.

However, the Uber driver’s cellphone was still in the car, and it was used to locate the car in Niles.

Hartline was arrested after a short foot chase.

