South Bend man charged for carjacking Uber driver

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been charged with carjacking an Uber driver.

The incident happened in February, but Dustin Hartline, 29, was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail on May 25.

It’s alleged that Hartline arranged an Uber ride to the Walmart on Portage Road in South Bend, where he pulled a gun and took the car by force.

However, the Uber driver’s cellphone was still in the car, and it was used to locate the car in Niles.

Hartline was arrested after a short foot chase.

