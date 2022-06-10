Advertisement

Shortcakes on the Blacktop returns to South Bend after two-year hiatus

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The popular Shortcakes on the Blacktop fundraiser took place on Friday in South Bend.

The event took place in the parking lot of the Cathedral of St. James. The drive-thru line was backed up onto Lafayette Boulevard.

The money raised is going to several local organizations, including Chiara Home, Dismas House, St. Margaret’s House.

“Us being a downtown congregation, we have people coming to our doors all the time needing help and assistance,” says Steven Mast, co-chair of Shortcakes on the Blacktop. “Part of the money today is going to be given to a fund that we use where the clergy are able to help people with food, medicine, rent assistance, gas… whatever they need.

“Knowing we can make an impact with people who need help is an awesome feeling,” he added. “I know how much money goes out to people who need $30, $40, just to make it through the week. So, the fact that we can help out in that regard is very special.”

Dairy-free and gluten-free options were also available.

