Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival kicks off in Elkhart

Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival kicks off on Friday at Island Park in downtown Elkhart.

Food and vendors open at 12 p.m. for lunch on Friday, and the music kicks off at the main stage at 5 p.m.

On Saturday, vendors will open at 10 a.m. and music starts at 11 a.m.

Admission is free. For more information, click here.

