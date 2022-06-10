One dead in shooting investigation in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, the South Bend Police Department was called to the 800 block of W. Laurelwood Ct.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. at Laurel Woods Apartments. When officers arrived on scene they discovered one male deceased.

The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information should contact the South Bend Police Department or Michiana Crimestoppers at 574-288-STOP.

