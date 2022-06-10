Advertisement

Mishawaka’s ‘2022 Summer Concert Series’ kicks off at Central Park

By Alex Almanza
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Concert Series kicked off at Central Park on Thursday.

A group called “Zero” rocked out ahead of the official start of Summer. Not only will concerts take place at Central Park, but also Battell Park and Ball Band Biergarten.

“Well, I’m just enjoying a good evening. I mean, we come out here every Thursday all last year and this is a beautiful evening. It’s a great band. It’s a great night to be out with family,” said Steve Lentz, a concert attendee.

“There’s something for everyone,” said Phil Blasko, the Superintendent of Mishawaka Parks and Recreation. “That’s what we try to really strive for with our parks department. We really want to be able to have something for all ages and all capabilities and all abilities. We’re really excited to be able to engage with our community in a variety of events.”

The next concert at Central Park will take place next Thursday, June 16, with “High 5″ performing.

