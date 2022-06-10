Michigan State Police host ‘Bike with a Cop’ event in Benton Harbor

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - On Friday, the Michigan State Police hosted the ‘Bike with a Cop’ event.

The event was held in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Benton Harbor. Kids ages 5-12 were in attendance and given a brief bicycle safety lesson before the ride.

The purpose of the event was to give state police a chance to interact with kids in the community.

“Sometimes we will take the bikes and just ride through the city and kids will come ride with us which is really fun and we just get a different type of relationship, they learn that we are human like them,” said Holly Higgs, a Michigan State Police Trooper. “They learn that we have kids, parents, and that we actually have things in common and don’t live in separate worlds.”

Food and prizes were also available at the event.

