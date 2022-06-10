Advertisement

Michigan Sen. Stabenow receives Keystone Policy Center Leadership Award

Senator Stabenow highlights new funding to expand mental health and addiction services in Lansing
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WNDU) - The Keystone Policy Center is honoring Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow for her record of bipartisanship, saying she has a well-earned reputation as a coalition-builder with a devotion to the American people.

We are honored to recognize her with the 2022 Keystone Leadership Award and thank her for her commitment to inspire leaders to rise above entrenched positions to reach common higher ground,” said Christine Scanlan, president and CEO of Keystone Policy Center.

Throughout Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s career, she has authored more than 160 bills that have been signed into law.

Full Press Release:

Senator Debbie Stabenow on Wednesday received the prestigious Keystone Policy Center Leadership Award, which honors public officials who improve the lives of Americans through bipartisan work.

A photo from the ceremony can be found here.

Senator Stabenow has spent her life working for the people of Michigan and improving the lives of all Americans. She has authored over 160 bills that have been signed into law. This includes a transformational mental health and addiction initiative that has resulted in $135 million in critically needed community services for Michigan. In addition, as Chairwoman of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee, and previously as Ranking Member, Senator Stabenow has led the passage of two five-year Farm Bills which, among other things, set agriculture, food, bio-energy, and rural development policies for the country.

“Throughout her career, Senator Debbie Stabenow has demonstrated a commitment to bipartisan leadership through collaboration on several core issues of the Keystone Policy Center, including agriculture, energy, manufacturing, education and health care. She has a well-earned reputation as a coalition-builder with a fervent devotion to serve not only the people in her home state, but all Americans. We are honored to recognize her with the 2022 Keystone Leadership Award and thank her for her commitment to inspire leaders to rise above entrenched positions to reach common higher ground,” said Christine Scanlan, president and CEO of Keystone Policy Center.

Keystone Policy Center established the Keystone Leadership Awards in 1994 to recognize extraordinary leadership by individuals and organizations whose work embraces their model, spirit, and mission of creating lasting solutions through strategic collaboration. Keystone honors individuals and organizations within its areas of work as well as recognizes leaders in government and the media who create impact in the public interest.

