Leaders call for peace and unity; Uplifting the youth in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - At a press conference held at Leighton Plaza, in downtown South Bend, officials and youth leaders emphasized the importance of peace, unity, and uplifting the youth in the community.

“We want peace, we want unity, and we must come up with mechanisms and structures to uplift our youth,” said Karen White, the President of the South Bend Common Council.

Led by South Bend Mayor James Mueller, the press conference highlighted the importance of different programs and opportunities for the youth in the community this summer. Things leaders said will keep them safe and busy.

“We hope that there will be new partners coming forward, new people, community members volunteering their time, and making sure that we have the resources there so that our youth can be successful, and the future of our community is even more successful,” said Mayor James Mueller.

With the school year at its end, summer means more free time for the youth. Leaders in the community hope that they fill that free time positively.

Youth members of the community also called for peace and unity, to keep the violence down.

“If we continue to love each other, then we’ll see less violence and we’ll see more support in our community. We’ll see young people begin to come together,” said Kaitlyn Nicholson, a 16-year-old youth leader.

Karen White, acknowledged that things are different for the youth these days, with local violence affecting them more than ever, and national violence having created trauma as well.

“I would venture to say that the world in which they are now living in, and experience, is not the world that we have experienced years ago,” White said.

Still, community members have hope of people of all ages united to make a positive difference, as leaders said that now is the time to have real conversations, create opportunities and programs, and come together.

“But if we work together, and we set aside our differences to find the common ground, which should be love, I do believe we can make progress,” said Pastor Jonathan Miller.

