Judge accepts plea deal for former Jimtown HS teacher who slapped student

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) - A judge has accepted a plea agreement calling for a suspended sentence for a retired Jimtown High School teacher accused of grabbing a 15-year-old student and slapping him across the face.

Former sociology teacher Michael Hosinski, 62, entered a guilty plea Thursday to a misdemeanor charge of battery causing moderate injury in Elkhart Superior Court. The plea agreement calls for a one-year jail term to be suspended and served on probation.

Hosinski will also undergo anger evaluation. Judge Teresa Cataldo set sentencing for July 14.

Hosinski was charged in March after confronting the student about a hoodie the teen was wearing.

6/9/2022 7:08:53 PM (GMT -4:00)