Advertisement

Judge accepts plea deal for former Jimtown HS teacher who slapped student

(KWTX Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) - A judge has accepted a plea agreement calling for a suspended sentence for a retired Jimtown High School teacher accused of grabbing a 15-year-old student and slapping him across the face.

Former sociology teacher Michael Hosinski, 62, entered a guilty plea Thursday to a misdemeanor charge of battery causing moderate injury in Elkhart Superior Court. The plea agreement calls for a one-year jail term to be suspended and served on probation.

Hosinski will also undergo anger evaluation. Judge Teresa Cataldo set sentencing for July 14.

Hosinski was charged in March after confronting the student about a hoodie the teen was wearing.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/9/2022 7:08:53 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Gov. Holcomb proposes returning $1 billion to Indiana taxpayers
One dead in fatal shooting in South Bend.
One dead in shooting at South Bend apartment complex
Mikayla Munn
Elkhart woman looking for redemption after serving time for death of her baby
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill

Latest News

On Friday, Governor Eric Holcomb appointed Judge Derek Molter to the Indiana Supreme Court.
Gov. Holcomb appoints Derek Molter to Indiana Supreme Court
Gov. Whitmer signs security bill for Michigan schools
The Violent Crimes Unit is currently investigating.
One dead in shooting at South Bend apartment complex
Dustin Hartline
South Bend man charged for carjacking Uber driver