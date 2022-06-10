Indiana Sen. Young visits Mishawaka to talk border issues, gun violence

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a first time for everything, and today, U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Indiana) became the first political candidate in the Hoosier state to be endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council.

Indiana is nowhere near the southern border of the United States, and Sen. Young doesn’t sit on any committees that have jurisdiction over border issues.

He did, however, spend time on the border as a U.S. Marine in the 1990′s stationed in Yuma, Arizona, and he developed an appreciation for how much busier and troubling the border has become.

“Fentanyl seizures at the southern border increased roughly 50 percent, 48 percent in April as opposed to March. It has to stop, this is too much,” Sen. Young told a gathering at the St. Joseph County Republican Headquarters in Mishawaka Friday afternoon.

“We’re talking about what the criminal cartels do. What they do, is they flood the border patrol’s resources by crossing large groups of illegal immigrants, and what that does is it forces resources to be deployed to those areas, and when resources are deployed it takes them out of the field,” explained National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd. “And with those artificial gaps, they run their higher volume products: fentanyl, cocaine, those things come to your communities.”

On another subject, Sen. Young says he’s not leading bi-partisan talks on a senate gun violence package, but he has been involved and as a father or four, he says he has a responsibility to work across party lines.

The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed the Protect Our Kids Act, which calls for increasing the minimum age to buy a semi-automatic weapon from 18 to 21 and bans high capacity ammunition clips.

As for a possible senate compromise, “”And there’s some things we’re taking a look at. For example, like feeding data into the national criminal background check system when you purchase a firearm to see if someone has juvenile records that would disqualify them.” said the senator.

