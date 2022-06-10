Home Run for Life sponsors Beacon Children’s patients

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first of six Home Run for Life games is taking place at Four Winds Fields on Friday night.

Beacon Health, Horizon Transport, and the South Bend Cubs are working together to improve the lives of children who are or have battled a serious illness or disease.

The first honoree is Wade Pacely, Jr. He is an energetic 5-year-old who loves cars, Thomas the Tank Engine, and playing sports. He’s a normal kid who has had anything but an ordinary journey.

The youngest of 5 children, Wade’s energy is the driving force behind his family.

He’s the first to rise and the last one to stop playing, but he almost didn’t get his chance to brighten their days.

“I did notice on our last ultrasound that the doctor said one of the ventricles in his brain was enlarged and devastating,” said Tina Peters, Wade’s mother.

Two weeks after Wade was born, he was diagnosed with hydrocephalus which causes a buildup of excess spinal fluid in the brain. The extra fluid puts pressure on the brain, which can damage it, and if left untreated, hydrocephalus can be fatal.

“And then finally, they decided that it was something that needed to be taken care of, and then they did diagnose him the Hydrocephalus, took him and did brain surgery and put a shunt in so it would drain like normally,” said Peters.

Wade’s mom credits Neurosurgeon Dr. Daniel Fulkerson with saving her child’s life and keeping their family whole.

“Doctor Fulkerson, he’s like our savior. You don’t run into a lot of people like that. Normally, you go to the doctor, they let you in, they get you out, and you never see the doctor again. This guy is amazing. He’s got a caring personality. He asks questions, not just the medical thing. He asked little Wade everything about his life; he cares so much; him and his partner, Dr. Houser. They care a lot. They care a lot.”

“If it wasn’t for them, we might not have little Wade. And I don’t even like to think about it, but it’s just something you will think about when you’re a mother or a parent; that’s something you think about all the time, but they saved his life.”

Wade’s sisters remember when little Wade came home from the hospital for good.

“I don’t even know how to describe it. Yeah, I will never forget that day, and it was one of the happiest days of my life,” said Thelma Pacely.

Taking the necessary steps to save Wade’s life was clearly a huge undertaking and must’ve been very expensive, though, worth every penny, it was very challenging to balance life at that time.

“He’s had to go through a lot in just a few number of years of his life, so tonight’s a night to honor him; to give him that sense of joy that a lot of other kids his age have experienced from day one. But the other thing too is it’s something special for the family because I mean, I’m a parent, I couldn’t imagine what it must be like to have to deal with that when you have a newborn. So, tonight is really about celebrating the family. But I think the other key thing for our organization is to really highlight we have a great children’s hospital right here in South Bend, and I think people forget about that,” said South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart.

Each donation will be matched dollar for dollar tonight by Horizon Transport to benefit Beacon Children’s Hospital.

“I think a lot of times people think you got to go to Indy to Riley Children’s Hospital, but we have a great children’s hospital here in South Bend, and really that’s the reason for it. Let’s celebrate the good things Beacon has done. And I know in Wade’s case, the family speaks very highly of their doctor, and they said Beacon has been a huge, huge resource for them. And so, tonight’s a night to honor the doctors and what our children’s hospital here in our community does for our local families.”

The games will happen all summer long and sponsor six amazing kids who have overcome so much in their very young lives.

Friday, June 10 – 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 24 – 7:05 p.m.

Friday, July 8 – 7:05 p.m.

Friday, July 29 – 7:05 p.m.

Friday, August 19 – 7:05 p.m.

Friday, September 2 – 7:05 p.m.

