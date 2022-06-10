Gov. Whitmer signs security bill for Michigan schools

(WNDU) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a new bill to address the rise in gun violence.

The bill will provide more funding for school security plans. It will also help hire and retain mental health professionals, and provide additional learning opportunities for Oxford Community Schools.

Oxford High School was the site of a mass shooting last November.

“I am proud to sign this bill to help keep students safe. This bill represents a true collaboration between the legislature, my office, community members, and school leadership to make sure our schools have the tools they need to protect students in cases of school shootings or other critical incidents,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Today we are also proud to deliver necessary resources to Oxford Community Schools so they can hire more mental health staff and offer additional learning time to their students as they recover from the horrific shooting last year. I know we can continue working together to make sure we are supporting our students, including improving public safety measures to keep violent criminals out of our schools and off our streets, funding effective law enforcement solutions, and storing firearms safely. Let’s get it done.”

First, the bill would help schools implement risk assessments to comprehensively identify the current status of their campus safety and determine where further investments are needed.

Second, it would help schools complete critical incidence mapping for their campuses, ensuring that emergency plans and protocols are effective and in-place. The legislation includes a total of $14 million that will be awarded to all schools, including traditional public, intermediate school districts, and private schools, for $2,000 grants to complete a comprehensive safety and security assessment. The grants will be administered by the Department of Education.

Third, the bill directly invests in Oxford Community Schools to help them recover from the shooting late last year. It will help them hire mental health professionals, enhance security, and offering additional learning time to students lost in the wake of the tragedy.

If you would like to read House Bill 6012, simply click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.