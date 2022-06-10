Gov. Holcomb appoints Derek Molter to Indiana Supreme Court

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb appointed Judge Derek Molter to the Indiana Supreme Court.

Originally from Newton County, Molter has served on the Indiana Court of Appeals since 2021. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University and a law degree from the Indiana University Maurer School of Law where he earned a place in the Order of the Coif Honor Society and graduated in the top three percent of his class.

“Derek Molter is devoted to the cause of justice and maintaining the integrity of our justice system,” Gov. Holcomb said in a press release. “He’s proven during his lengthy legal career and his tenure on the Indiana Court of Appeals his dedication to the critical role the judiciary plays in our system of government and the future of our state.”

Molter will replace outgoing Justice Steven David, who is set to retire this fall.

“Derek Molter is a thoughtful and even-tempered judge,” Chief Justice Loretta Rush said. “From Newton County farming roots to pro bono work to Washington D.C. law firm experience, Derek brings a unique skill set that will be a lasting credit to the Indiana Supreme Court. It is a pleasure to welcome soon-to-be Justice Derek Molter.”

A date for Judge Molter’s robing ceremony will be determined by the Indiana Supreme Court.

