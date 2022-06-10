Getting ahead; three sisters graduate high school early, and one is only 14-years-old

BENTON HARBOR, MI. (WNDU) - For most high schoolers, graduation typically took place around the age of 17 or 18. However, due to hard work and motivating one another, three sisters have graduated early, and one was only 14-years-old.

“Yeah, I’m the youngest, I’m making history for my city,” said Diamond Spencer, the 14-year-old Benton Harbor area schools graduate.

Spencer graduated a few years early, because of her enrollment in the Career and Alternative Pathways in Education Center, available to students in the district.

“I just wanted to be done with this high school stuff so nothing could hold me back,” Spencer said, adding that she had been inspired by her older sisters, who also graduated early.

Her sister T’Shonti graduated in 2021 at age 16, and her sister T’Liyah graduated later that same year, at age 15.

“When I saw them graduate, I was like ‘I want to be just like them.’ If they can do it, I can do it too,” Spencer said.

She did, completing eight classes with somewhere between 100 and 200 assignments for each class, and said, “I had to work weekends, holidays, day and night, all of that.”

Spencer’s sisters told 16 News Now that they couldn’t be prouder.

“Just proud of my sisters following in my footsteps,” T’Shonti said.

“I feel happy for all of us. I’m proud of every single one of my siblings that graduated. I do hope for my younger siblings to look up to us and want to do the same thing as us,” said T’Liyah.

Already close, all three sisters said that graduating early together has made their bond even stronger.

“Growing up together, we were always together, taking a bunch of pictures together, basically doing everything together,” Spencer said.

Including early high school graduations.

