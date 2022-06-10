Advertisement

Getting ahead; three sisters graduate high school early, and one is only 14-years-old

By Samantha Albert
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, MI. (WNDU) - For most high schoolers, graduation typically took place around the age of 17 or 18. However, due to hard work and motivating one another, three sisters have graduated early, and one was only 14-years-old.

“Yeah, I’m the youngest, I’m making history for my city,” said Diamond Spencer, the 14-year-old Benton Harbor area schools graduate.

Spencer graduated a few years early, because of her enrollment in the Career and Alternative Pathways in Education Center, available to students in the district.

“I just wanted to be done with this high school stuff so nothing could hold me back,” Spencer said, adding that she had been inspired by her older sisters, who also graduated early.

Her sister T’Shonti graduated in 2021 at age 16, and her sister T’Liyah graduated later that same year, at age 15.

“When I saw them graduate, I was like ‘I want to be just like them.’ If they can do it, I can do it too,” Spencer said.

She did, completing eight classes with somewhere between 100 and 200 assignments for each class, and said, “I had to work weekends, holidays, day and night, all of that.”

Spencer’s sisters told 16 News Now that they couldn’t be prouder.

“Just proud of my sisters following in my footsteps,” T’Shonti said.

“I feel happy for all of us. I’m proud of every single one of my siblings that graduated. I do hope for my younger siblings to look up to us and want to do the same thing as us,” said T’Liyah.

Already close, all three sisters said that graduating early together has made their bond even stronger.

“Growing up together, we were always together, taking a bunch of pictures together, basically doing everything together,” Spencer said.

Including early high school graduations.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Holcomb proposes returning $1 billion to Indiana taxpayers
One dead in fatal shooting in South Bend.
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly shooting at South Bend apartment complex
Mikayla Munn
Elkhart woman looking for redemption after serving time for death of her baby
Witnesses testified at Thursday morning’s exam hearing where the judge added four more sex...
Man charged after accusations of sexually abusing 11-year-old with Down syndrome
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

You can watch a variety of musical performances every Friday in front of the Morris Performing...
‘Fridays by the Fountain’ in full swing
Fridays by the Fountain continue concert series
'Bike with a Cop' event held in Benton Harbor.
Michigan State Police host ‘Bike with a Cop’ event in Benton Harbor
The money raised is going to several local organizations.
Shortcakes on the Blacktop returns to South Bend after two-year hiatus