‘Fridays by the Fountain’ in full swing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can catch live music every Friday at the Jon R. Hunt Plaza in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center.

South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts invites you to take some time to listen to groups perform a wide range of music each week.

“People come here they bring their lunch, we have food trucks on the street in front of the Morris, so you can purchase food here and it’s a great time,” said Mary Ellen Smith, operations manager for the Morris Performing Arts Center. “It’s a great time to bring kids out and enjoy live music.”

Fridays by the Fountain continues every Friday until the end of August.

