First Alert Forecast: Few Showers This Weekend, Turning Hot and Humid By Next Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Clear skies early with some rays of sunshine as the sun rises across Michiana. Increasing clouds will build during the morning. The afternoon remains mostly cloudy with the chance for a few light sprinkles or a few showers to develop across Michiana. The best chance for a few showers will be along and south of US-6. Most of Michiana will remain dry. Highs during the afternoon will again reach back into the middle 70s. High of 75 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds begin to break later in the evening as it turns cooler and showers move to the east. Temperatures will again drop into the lower to middle 50s. Low of 53 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Highs remain mild, in the middle 70s and humidity will stay low. A very nice day to get out and enjoy the outdoors before the heat and humidity increase. High of 76 degrees. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds overnight and staying mostly cloudy through the entire day. A few showers are again possible. No heavy or steady rain is likely. Some parts of Michiana will remain dry. Highs begin to increase as the humidity also goes up a bit. High of 81 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: The heat and humidity will be on into next week. Highs will reach the middle 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday with high humidity. The combination of all of this will likely produce heat index values in the triple digits. We are monitoring a few days next week for potential First Alert Weather Days due to heat and humidity. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, June 9th, 2022

Thursday’s High: 76

Thursday’s Low: 54

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.