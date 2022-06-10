Advertisement

Edwardsburg Public Schools push for $60 million of improvements with new bond proposal

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Imagine going to a school with no air condition in a building that hasn’t been touched in more than 20 years.

“Our kids are hot in the buildings and when we open windows, and things like that in the classroom, it’s a safety concern,” Lindsey Prochko, who’s three children attend Edwardsburg Public Schools says.

Though, a new 60-million-dollar bond proposal by the Edwardsburg Public School Board of Education could soon change that, said Superintendent James Knoll at a meeting on Thursday.

“If the ballot proposal is approved, it would allow us to address safety and security needs, create future ready learning spaces for our students, and also provide updates to our aging buildings,” Knoll says.

This all comes after the school board voted unanimously to approve a ballot proposal that would allow the district to sell bonds and generate approximately $59.6 million with a 2.5-mill net increase over the current tax rate of 3.4-mills.

The bond would also turn Edwardsburg Primary School & Eagle Lake Elementary School into a new K-3rd grade building consolidated on one campus.

“The Primary building is the oldest in the district currently, and it’s been a great building, but it has some structural deficits that really need to be addressed,” Assistant Superintendent Carrie McGuire.

If the bond passes, a 2.5-mill increase will have property taxpayers paying anywhere between $30-$50 dollars more per month, but as McGuire says, it’s desperately needed.

“It’s time for an upgrade and not only in the instructural environment but also in the learning environment for the kids. It is hard to learn when you are hot. It’s hard to learn if you don’t feel when you are secure. It’s time for those upgrades and we haven’t asked for that in a really long time, and I think our families are ready for that improvement,” McGuire says.

For Proshko, making sure her kids are no longer learning in hot classrooms is not the only reason why she says she’s voting for the bond this August.

“I have one at the middle school, I have one at the intermediate, and I have one at eagle lake,

“It’s hot and when we open windows and things like that in the classrooms, its a safety concern for all of our schools,” Proshko says.

Residents who live within the district will be the only ones eligible to vote for or against the bond on August 2nd.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Holcomb proposes returning $1 billion to Indiana taxpayers
Joshua Rogers
Man arrested in connection with vandalism at downtown South Bend businesses
Mikayla Munn
Elkhart woman looking for redemption after serving time for death of her baby
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo

Latest News

South Bend calls for Peace and Unity
Leaders call for peace and unity; Uplifting the youth in South Bend
Michigan parents arrested for murder of autistic child.
Michigan parents charged with murder of autistic son
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Witnesses testified at Thursday morning’s exam hearing where the judge added four more sex...
Man charged after accusations of sexually abusing 11-year-old with Down syndrome