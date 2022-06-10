Edwardsburg Public Schools push for $60 million of improvements with new bond proposal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Imagine going to a school with no air condition in a building that hasn’t been touched in more than 20 years.

“Our kids are hot in the buildings and when we open windows, and things like that in the classroom, it’s a safety concern,” Lindsey Prochko, who’s three children attend Edwardsburg Public Schools says.

Though, a new 60-million-dollar bond proposal by the Edwardsburg Public School Board of Education could soon change that, said Superintendent James Knoll at a meeting on Thursday.

“If the ballot proposal is approved, it would allow us to address safety and security needs, create future ready learning spaces for our students, and also provide updates to our aging buildings,” Knoll says.

This all comes after the school board voted unanimously to approve a ballot proposal that would allow the district to sell bonds and generate approximately $59.6 million with a 2.5-mill net increase over the current tax rate of 3.4-mills.

The bond would also turn Edwardsburg Primary School & Eagle Lake Elementary School into a new K-3rd grade building consolidated on one campus.

“The Primary building is the oldest in the district currently, and it’s been a great building, but it has some structural deficits that really need to be addressed,” Assistant Superintendent Carrie McGuire.

If the bond passes, a 2.5-mill increase will have property taxpayers paying anywhere between $30-$50 dollars more per month, but as McGuire says, it’s desperately needed.

“It’s time for an upgrade and not only in the instructural environment but also in the learning environment for the kids. It is hard to learn when you are hot. It’s hard to learn if you don’t feel when you are secure. It’s time for those upgrades and we haven’t asked for that in a really long time, and I think our families are ready for that improvement,” McGuire says.

For Proshko, making sure her kids are no longer learning in hot classrooms is not the only reason why she says she’s voting for the bond this August.

“I have one at the middle school, I have one at the intermediate, and I have one at eagle lake,

“It’s hot and when we open windows and things like that in the classrooms, its a safety concern for all of our schools,” Proshko says.

Residents who live within the district will be the only ones eligible to vote for or against the bond on August 2nd.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.