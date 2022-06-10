‘Do you need help’: Boy’s stepfather found guilty of abuse after waitress notices child’s injuries

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A man in Orlando has been found guilty in a child abuse and neglect case after a waitress first notified authorities of a boy who needed help.

On Monday, Ninth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Monique H. Worrell announced a six-person jury in Orange County found Timothy Lee Wilson guilty.

The 36-year-old was charged with two counts of false imprisonment of a child under the age of 13, three counts of aggravated child abuse with a weapon, four counts of aggravated child abuse and one count of child neglect.

Officials said the investigation started on New Year’s Day 2021 when an Orlando waitress, Flaviane Carvalho, at the Mrs. Potato restaurant, called the Orlando Police Department about an 11-year-old boy who appeared to be injured.

Authorities said Carvalho noticed a family of four at the restaurant that day had a child separate from them. He was also being deprived of food and beverages.

Additionally, Carvalho told authorities that when she noticed injuries on him, she signaled to identify whether he needed help by holding up a sign out of the sight of Wilson, and the boy acknowledged that he did.

Police in Orlando said a woman helped to notify them about a boy who was being abused and needed help. (orlando police department)

The state attorney’s office reports investigations revealed the boy was Wilson’s stepson. The 11-year-old had been tortured, maliciously punished and deprived of food and water for several days.

A search warrant showed that the boy was kept in a separate hotel room used for storage, away from the rest of the family, with duct tape covering the peephole of his room.

Officials said the child was routinely deprived of food and water, made to do military-style exercises, hung upside down from a door by his neck and feet and handcuffed to a cart on Christmas Day.

Officers reported they recovered multiple items used as weapons that included a bent metal pole, a wooden broom, handcuffs and ratchet straps used to tie the boy up.

Wilson was found guilty on all counts in the case and is currently scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 19.

