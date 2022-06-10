Advertisement

5-star QB recruit C.J. Carr commits to Notre Dame

(WNDU)
By Matt Loch
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - C.J. Carr, a five-star quarterback recruit out of Saline, Michigan, announced his commitment to Notre Dame Thursday night.

Carr is the highest rated recruit to commit to Notre Dame in the last decade. He chose the Irish over Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and Wisconsin.

The fifth-rated quarterback in the class of 2024 told ESPN that ever since his visit last spring, he’s been telling his family he’s going to Notre Dame.

He’s also the grandson of Lloyd Carr, the former Michigan head coach who won a national title as the leader of the Wolverines in 1997.

