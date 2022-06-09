(WNDU) - You can fish for free in Michigan this upcoming weekend.

All fishing license fees will be waived on Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12. Residents and out-of-state visitors can fish on both inland and Great Lakes’ waters for all species of fish.

However, all fishing regulations will still apply.

Meanwhile, a recreation passport will not be required for entry into state parks and boating access sites during the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.