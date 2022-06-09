Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lincolnway West to close from Fremont Street to Elmer Street

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Next week a major closure is coming to South Bend roadways.

On Monday, Lincolnway West from Fremont Street to Elmer Street will be closed.

Construction crews will install concrete crosswalks at the Lincolnway West and Olive Street intersections. As for a detour, traffic will travel along Colfax Avenue towards Bendix Drive.

The work is all weather permitting.

