Advertisement

Strawberry season is underway in Michiana

16 Morning News Now stopped by Lehman’s Orchard.
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) -Strawberry season is in full swing in Michiana.

16 Morning News Now stopped by Lehman’s Orchard. They opened for U-Pick on Wednesday.

Steve Lecklider, the farm manager, said the crop is bountiful this year. Visitors should be able to pick for about a month.

“We’re excited for the fruit and excited customers are coming out,” said Lecklider. “Very fortunate to be in this area.”

U-Pick at Lehman’s Orchard is $2.50 a pound. Pre-picked strawberries are $6 a quart.

Lehman’s Orchard is open Monday - Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, noon – 5 p.m. or until they are picked out.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Rogers
Man arrested in connection with vandalism at downtown South Bend businesses
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Mikayla Munn
Elkhart woman looking for redemption after serving time for death of her baby
Former Washington HS football star Gehrig Dieter retires from NFL

Latest News

Gov. Holcomb proposes returning $1 billion to Indiana taxpayers
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Drying out with Afternoon Sunshine
Irish expect hostile crowd in Knoxville Super Regional
Irish expect hostile crowd in Knoxville Super Regional
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast