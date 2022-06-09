Strawberry season is underway in Michiana

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) -Strawberry season is in full swing in Michiana.

16 Morning News Now stopped by Lehman’s Orchard. They opened for U-Pick on Wednesday.

Steve Lecklider, the farm manager, said the crop is bountiful this year. Visitors should be able to pick for about a month.

“We’re excited for the fruit and excited customers are coming out,” said Lecklider. “Very fortunate to be in this area.”

U-Pick at Lehman’s Orchard is $2.50 a pound. Pre-picked strawberries are $6 a quart.

Lehman’s Orchard is open Monday - Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, noon – 5 p.m. or until they are picked out.

