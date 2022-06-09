South Bend WWII veteran takes part in honor flight

WASHINGTON (WPTA/WNDU) A South Bend veteran is being honored for his service in World War II.

As our sister station WPTA in Fort Wayne reports, Ralph Lybarger was included in the 37th Honor Flight Northeast Indiana out of Fort Wayne.

Lybarger was a marine when the world last went to war. He said he signed up to fight, but never saw the battlefield.

“I joined the Marines to fight, you know. Never fired a shot,” he says. “But I served my time doing what they told me to do. It was wonderful that they -- everybody -- appreciates whatever one of those veterans has done. I wish they could do some more for them.”

As the only World War II veteran on this trip, the stop at that specific memorial in the nation’s capital had special meaning.

So did the turnout of tourists and politicians—including Indiana Sen. Todd Young.

