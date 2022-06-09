Advertisement

South Bend WWII veteran takes part in honor flight

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WPTA/WNDU) A South Bend veteran is being honored for his service in World War II.

As our sister station WPTA in Fort Wayne reports, Ralph Lybarger was included in the 37th Honor Flight Northeast Indiana out of Fort Wayne.

Lybarger was a marine when the world last went to war. He said he signed up to fight, but never saw the battlefield.

“I joined the Marines to fight, you know. Never fired a shot,” he says. “But I served my time doing what they told me to do. It was wonderful that they -- everybody -- appreciates whatever one of those veterans has done. I wish they could do some more for them.”

As the only World War II veteran on this trip, the stop at that specific memorial in the nation’s capital had special meaning.

So did the turnout of tourists and politicians—including Indiana Sen. Todd Young.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Rogers
Man arrested in connection with vandalism at downtown South Bend businesses
Mikayla Munn
Elkhart woman looking for redemption after serving time for death of her baby
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Gov. Holcomb proposes returning $1 billion to Indiana taxpayers

Latest News

Witnesses testified at Thursday morning’s exam hearing where the judge added four more sex...
Man charged after accusations of sexually abusing 11-year-old with Down syndrome
Man charged after accusations of sexual abuse to an 11-year-old.
Man charged after accusations of sexual abuse to an 11-year-old
Stevens left the district four years ago to become superintendent at the South Central...
Dr. Theodore Stevens officially hired as next superintendent for School City of Mishawaka
St. Joe couple charged in son's death.
St. Joe couple charged in son's death