South Bend Police Department hosts crime statistics meeting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the South Bend Police Department held their third community crime stats meeting of the year.

The numbers released were from the month of May. Police say discussions like these give residents a chance to see crime trends from their neighborhoods and ask officers questions. Community members said they want to bridge the gap between citizens and police.

“That’s what we need to come together,” said Komaneach Wheeler, a community member. “This brought a lot of togetherness. You’re meeting new people and different things like that. And I think that is real good because everybody including our officers are experiencing trauma from all these tragic events that are occurring in our community.”

All future meetings will be held the second Wednesday of each month.

All are invited to attend.

