Shortcakes on the Blacktop returns after two years

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A delicious fundraiser will return after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Shortcakes on the Blacktop, hosted by the Episcopal Cathedral of St. James, raises money for Chiara Home, Dismas House, St. Margaret’s House and other ministries in need.

A $6 donation will provide a homemade shortcake, fresh strawberries, ice cream and whipped cream.

The event will take place on Friday, June 10 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., or until shortcakes are sold out. The location will be in the parking lot of the Cathedral of St. James, at 117 N. Lafayette Boulevard in South bend.

Delivery will be available in or near downtown, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. for orders of five or more shortcakes.

Pre-orders can be placed by calling (574) 707-5130.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit several local organizations that help those in need.
Shortcakes on the Blacktop
