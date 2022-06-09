Advertisement

SBCSC High Schools graduating this weekend

South Bend Community School Corporation
South Bend Community School Corporation
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The graduating classes at the South Bend Community School Corporation’s high schools and Adult Education program will be honored this weekend at TCU School Field.

The graduation ceremonies will take place Thursday through Saturday. The schedules are listed below:

  • John Adams High School: Thursday, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:45 p.m.)
  • Riley High School: Friday, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)
  • Rise Up Academy/South Bend Virtual School: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. (doors open at 9:30 a.m.)
  • Adult Education: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (doors open at 12 p.m.)
  • Clay High School: Saturday, 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. (doors open at 2 p.m.)
  • Washington High School: Saturday, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 4:30 p.m.)

In the event of inclement weather, each school’s gymnasium will be set up and prepared to host ceremonies indoors.

The corporation will enforce health protocols from the St. Joseph County Health Department in order to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. These measures include limited guests for each student, wearing masks, and using hand sanitizer upon entering and exiting the venue.

The ceremonies will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube page if you’re unable to attend.

