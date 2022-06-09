Advertisement

Record rent prices: Renters in Manhattan are paying an average of $4,000 a month

Rents keep climbing in Manhattan, hitting a record high in May for the fourth consecutive month. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - The buildings are sky-high in New York City, and so are the rent prices.

For the fourth consecutive month, the median cost of rent hit a record high.

In May, the average rent in Manhattan was $4,000 a month, that’s about 25% higher than a year ago.

The median price for a two-bedroom is shy of $5,000 a month, with a three-bedroom running an average cost of $6,400.

Some factors are landlords pulling back on concessions and rising mortgage rates keeping possible homebuyers as renters.

Currently, the vacancy rate is under 2%, and analysts said it is on the lower end, compared to almost 12% during the height of the pandemic.

According to analysts, there isn’t much financial relief in sight. New summer leasing is expected to continue to raise rates that should peak around August.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Rogers
Man arrested in connection with vandalism at downtown South Bend businesses
Mikayla Munn
Elkhart woman looking for redemption after serving time for death of her baby
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Gov. Holcomb proposes returning $1 billion to Indiana taxpayers

Latest News

A group of Jacksonville flag football players pulled a man to safety after driving his car into...
Flag football team rescues man who crashed vehicle into pond
President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference, Thursday, June 9,...
House approves ‘red flag’ gun bill unlikely to pass Senate
Each eligible Hoosier would receive about $350. A married couple filing jointly would receive...
Gov. Holcomb proposes returning $1 billion to Indiana taxpayers
Law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg,...
Sheriff: Multiple victims in shooting at Maryland business