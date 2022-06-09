Old firehouse in South Bend’s River Park neighborhood sold

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A deal was reached on Thursday to sell a landmark in South Bend’s River Park neighborhood.

The old Fire Station #9 on Mishawaka Avenue dates back to 1926. Attempts to sell the firehouse at the time drew little interest.

But on Thursday, the city approved a deal to sell the property for $40,000.

The buyer, James Lyden, will spend at least $250,000 on improvements over the next 24 months. Lyden plans to create office space for small growing businesses and said he was happy to participate in Mishawaka Avenue’s momentum.

