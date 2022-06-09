Advertisement

New family owned Mexican restaurant has Benton Township buzzing for birria

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - From tacos, to burritos, to their signature quesabirria, Benton Township’s newest Mexican restaurant, Sabroso!, already has Michiana wanting more.

“I feel like I am dreaming. I feel like it’s not true,” says Sabroso! owner Olivia Mancinas Benitez.

“Some guy came up to me and was like who made the burrito? I was like, me. And he gave a fist bump. He was like, yeah, that thing was bomb,” Olivia’s son, co-owner of Sabroso!, Christian Benetiz says.

In just 10 days, manager Johnathan De Toro, says most lines during the lunch rush last all the way up to the door.

“One of our main dishes is our quesabirria. Everybody loves that. They love the birria. That is our number one seller right now,” De Toro says.

Olivia says the idea of opening a restaurant first began as a dream she and her husband, Juan, had in Mexico. After making the move to Michiana in 2005, Olivia says she and Juan spent the next 17 years working in the restaurant industry.

“When we came in 2005, I never thought we would be here,” Olivia says. “I used to see the sign there, Mancinos, and that is my last name, and I used to joke, ‘Oh, that’s my restaurant.’ And now it is my restaurant.”

For Olivia, it is a dream come true, but as she explains, one that could not be possible without the help from her eldest son, Luis Benetiz.

“I’m a nurse. I’m working 6-7 days a week to be able to get the revenue to get this started, and until this day, I’m still working 6-7 days because we did not want to take any loans. So I paid for everything out of pocket (to keep the restaurant going),” Luis says.

Moving forward, Olivia says she has her eyes set not only serving her customers with the best service, but also the best birria in town.

“I want to give customers the best, the best service, the best food, the best quality,” Olivia said.

Sabroso! is located on 1619 Mall Drive, Benton Harbor, Michigan.

Sabroso! is open Sunday-Thursday from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and closed on Saturday. To view their menu click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Now almost 11 pounds, Audrey Mead weighed nearly 11 ounces when she was born on Thanksgiving at...
Memorial Hospital discharges smallest baby to live in hospital history
When police arrived on scene, first responders discovered a dead male as the result of a...
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
Joshua Rogers
Man arrested in connection with vandalism at downtown South Bend businesses
FILE
Bicyclist killed in Mishawaka crash identified
These arrests come as a part of the Michigan City Police Department's larger effort to overcome...
3 arrested in connection to armed robbery in Michigan City over the weekend

Latest News

International Soccer Academy of America becomes an accredited school.
ISAA recognized as an accredited school
International Soccer Academy of America receives accreditation.
International Soccer Academy of America receives accreditation
On Wednesday, a parent anti-bullying advisory meeting for Elkhart Community Schools.
Parent anti-bullying advisory meeting for Elkhart Community Schools
On Sunday, folks from Michiana be standing in solidarity with those grieving in Uvalde,...
3rd annual ‘Community Prayer for Peace Rally’ addressing gun violence in South Bend