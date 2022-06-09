Advertisement

NASA forms team to study UFOs

A photo of a UFO released by the Pentagon.
A photo of a UFO released by the Pentagon.(Defense Department via MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA is assembling a team to study unidentified flying objects, better known as UFOs.

The agency says it wants to know more about incidents that cannot be identified as aircraft or any known natural phenomena.

It says it is interested because of national security and air safety and notes there is no evidence they are alien in nature.

The study begins in early fall and is expected to take nine months.

It will focus on identifying available data from the government, civilians, nonprofits and companies. It will also focus on how to best collect future data and how NASA can use it to move the scientific understanding of it forward.

The team’s work will be independent from the work that the Department of Defense is doing on unidentified aerial phenomena.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Rogers
Man arrested in connection with vandalism at downtown South Bend businesses
Mikayla Munn
Elkhart woman looking for redemption after serving time for death of her baby
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Former Washington HS football star Gehrig Dieter retires from NFL

Latest News

President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol riot hearings opening, focused on extremists, Trump
FILE - Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday,...
Michigan officer charged with murder in Lyoya shooting
Move right or get a ticket
‘Slowpoke’ law leading to citations for some South Carolina drivers
Huy Fong Foods says severe weather conditions affected the quality of its chili peppers and...
Where has all the Sriracha gone?