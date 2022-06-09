Michigan parents arrested for murder of autistic child

BERRIEN COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan parents have been charged with murder after their 8-year-old autistic son died on May 2nd.

Berrien County Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli has filed murder charges against both Brian Robert Morrow, 41, and his wife Mia Annette Morrow, 34, for the death of their son. They were also charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of dimethyltryptamine (DMT).

At approximately 1:00 p.m. on May 3, officers from the Saint Joseph Department of Public Safety responded to a call about an unresponsive child at a home in the 700 block of Columbia Avenue in St. Joseph, Michigan.

After arriving, first responders discovered a lifeless 8-year-old boy on a couch in the home. The child was extremely thin, cold to the touch, and appeared to have been dead for some time. The parents admitted that the child had died the day before, but they had delayed reporting his death. Mia Morrow claimed she did not summon police because she did not want the child to be taken away, and Brian said he wanted his wife to be able to spend time with their son. When searching the house, police also uncovered illegal drugs and several firearms.

When interviewed, Mia Morrow told police her son was severely autistic and a picky eater and had been “going downhill.” She claimed he had been refusing to eat and throwing up and admitted she “probably should have” taken him to the emergency room.

At the time of his death, the child weighed 31 pounds, which was the same amount he weighed at age three, according to medical reports. The average weight for an 8-year boy is 56 pounds, but the Morrow child weighed 25 pounds less than the average. Medical Examiner Patrick Hansma ruled that the condition of body was consistent with neglect and malnourishment and that the cause of death was homicide due to caretaker neglect.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the child attended the LOGAN Autism Learning Center in Benton Harbor. Center employees had made eight separate referrals to Child Protective Services or CPS. While CPS had opened an investigation, none of the referrals had resulted in legal action against the parents before the child’s death. The mother, Mia Morrow, told police that they stopped taking their son to the LOGAN center in November 2021 because she was “sick of being reported” to CPS. According to the police report, a 17-year-old daughter of the Morrows stated that her parents instructed her what to say to CPS and that she had been “trained to lie.”

If convicted of first-degree murder, the Morrows face life in prison without parole. Both Brian and Mia Morrow are being held in the Berrien County jail with bond set at $700,000 cash or surety. If released on bond, each would have to wear a GPS tether, have no contact with another, and no contact with anyone under age 18. Preliminary hearings for the Morrows are set for June 16 in Berrien District Court.

