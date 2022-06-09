Advertisement

Michigan GOP candidate Kelley charged for Capitol riot role

FILE - Ryan Kelley, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks to conservative activists...
FILE - Ryan Kelley, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks to conservative activists demanding another investigation into former President Donald Trump's loss during a rally on Feb. 8, 2022, outside the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, Mich.(Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Ryan Kelley, one of five Republican candidates for Michigan governor, has been charged with misdemeanors for his role in the 2021 postelection riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The ardent defender of former President Donald Trump was arrested in western Michigan on Thursday and was awaiting a court hearing in Grand Rapids. There was no immediate comment from Kelley’s campaign.

Kelley’s participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection has been widely known. In a court document, investigators filed photos of him in a baseball cap worn backward, trying to rally the pro-Trump crowd.

Kelley is one of five candidates on the Aug. 2 Republican primary ballot. The winner will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

6/9/2022 12:42:36 PM (GMT -4:00)

