Advertisement

ISAA recognized as an accredited school

By Alex Almanza
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - On Wednesday, teachers, students, and parents gathered to celebrate the International Soccer Academy of America being recognized as an accredited school.

ISAA is the first in-person high school in the U.S. geared towards soccer players.

“It’s making sure that people know that the academics are first and not soccer first and that you know, ‘all the dumb jocks come here,’ no we want students who are also athletes,” said Ethan Hunt, founder and executive director of the International Soccer Academy of America. “So the accreditation allows the parents to feel more comfortable that their kid is getting a state approved education.”

ISAA is also looking to hire more teachers for the next school year.

For more information, simply click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Now almost 11 pounds, Audrey Mead weighed nearly 11 ounces when she was born on Thanksgiving at...
Memorial Hospital discharges smallest baby to live in hospital history
When police arrived on scene, first responders discovered a dead male as the result of a...
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
Joshua Rogers
Man arrested in connection with vandalism at downtown South Bend businesses
FILE
Bicyclist killed in Mishawaka crash identified
These arrests come as a part of the Michigan City Police Department's larger effort to overcome...
3 arrested in connection to armed robbery in Michigan City over the weekend

Latest News

International Soccer Academy of America receives accreditation.
International Soccer Academy of America receives accreditation
On Wednesday, a parent anti-bullying advisory meeting for Elkhart Community Schools.
Parent anti-bullying advisory meeting for Elkhart Community Schools
On Sunday, folks from Michiana be standing in solidarity with those grieving in Uvalde,...
3rd annual ‘Community Prayer for Peace Rally’ addressing gun violence in South Bend
On Wednesday, the South Bend Community held a 'Prayer for Peace' rally
Community holds 'Prayer for Peace' rally