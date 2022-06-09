ISAA recognized as an accredited school

(WNDU) - On Wednesday, teachers, students, and parents gathered to celebrate the International Soccer Academy of America being recognized as an accredited school.

ISAA is the first in-person high school in the U.S. geared towards soccer players.

“It’s making sure that people know that the academics are first and not soccer first and that you know, ‘all the dumb jocks come here,’ no we want students who are also athletes,” said Ethan Hunt, founder and executive director of the International Soccer Academy of America. “So the accreditation allows the parents to feel more comfortable that their kid is getting a state approved education.”

ISAA is also looking to hire more teachers for the next school year.

