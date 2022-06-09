Irish expect hostile Knoxville crowd

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - To get to the College World Series, the Notre Dame baseball team is going to have to beat the top ranked Tennessee Volunteers, in their own stadium, twice.

That’s no easy task, considering Knoxville is one of the most hostile environments in all of college baseball. The Irish experienced a similar hostile crowd in last year’s super regional in Starkville against Mississippi State.

Irish head coach Link Jarrett said he’s preparing his team for something that college baseball has never experienced.

“I think the combination of us being Notre Dame and how our team’s played recently, and their stadium and their program and how they’ve played, I don’t think college baseball has ever seen the likes of what’s about to take shape in Knoxville, and I mean that and I’ve seen a lot but the intensity and the excitement of kind of the clash of these two programs is going to be really unique and I don’t think we’ve seen it before.”

The best of three series begins Friday night.

