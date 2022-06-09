Advertisement

Irish expect hostile Knoxville crowd

Notre Dame baseball is expecting a hostile crowd in Knoxville, Tennessee for the Super Regional.
By Matt Loch
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - To get to the College World Series, the Notre Dame baseball team is going to have to beat the top ranked Tennessee Volunteers, in their own stadium, twice.

That’s no easy task, considering Knoxville is one of the most hostile environments in all of college baseball. The Irish experienced a similar hostile crowd in last year’s super regional in Starkville against Mississippi State.

Irish head coach Link Jarrett said he’s preparing his team for something that college baseball has never experienced.

“I think the combination of us being Notre Dame and how our team’s played recently, and their stadium and their program and how they’ve played, I don’t think college baseball has ever seen the likes of what’s about to take shape in Knoxville, and I mean that and I’ve seen a lot but the intensity and the excitement of kind of the clash of these two programs is going to be really unique and I don’t think we’ve seen it before.”

The best of three series begins Friday night.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Now almost 11 pounds, Audrey Mead weighed nearly 11 ounces when she was born on Thanksgiving at...
Memorial Hospital discharges smallest baby to live in hospital history
When police arrived on scene, first responders discovered a dead male as the result of a...
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
Joshua Rogers
Man arrested in connection with vandalism at downtown South Bend businesses
FILE
Bicyclist killed in Mishawaka crash identified
These arrests come as a part of the Michigan City Police Department's larger effort to overcome...
3 arrested in connection to armed robbery in Michigan City over the weekend

Latest News

Former Washington HS football star Gehrig Dieter retires from NFL
The South Bend St. Joseph softball team is feeling confident heading into the IHSAA 3A State...
St. Joseph not lacking confidence heading into state championship
Notre Dame's Brooks Coetzee III gets high-fives from teammates after a homerun during an NCAA...
Notre Dame baseball sweeps regional weekend
St. Joe Softball advances to state championship; Penn falls one game short
Saint Joe Softball state-bound; Penn falls one game short