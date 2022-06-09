Advertisement

Gov. Holcomb proposes returning $1 billion to Indiana taxpayers

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced a plan to return $1 billion of state reserves to Hoosier taxpayers,.

This comes after higher-than-expected revenue performance this fiscal year.

Each eligible Hoosier would receive about $350. A married couple filing jointly would receive about $700.

Holcomb said that “Hoosiers have real needs right now during this period of high inflation, from the gas pump to buying groceries, and everyone should benefit from the state’s success.”

The state’s reported revenues for May, released Thursday, were $209 million over forecast. For 11 months of the fiscal year, revenues are $1.075 billion over forecast.

If approved, an additional deposit would be made to the bank accounts of eligible Hoosiers, just like the current automatic taxpayer refunds. For those who will receive paper checks beginning in August, one check for $350 for individual taxpayers, or $700 for those filing jointly, would be issued.

