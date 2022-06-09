First Alert Forecast: Drying out with Afternoon Sunshine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some morning drizzle. Clouds begin to break throughout the day with increasing sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will return to the lower to middle 70s. High of 74 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Sunshine gives way to an increase in clouds overnight. Heading into the early morning a few scattered sprinkles are possible. Otherwise, dry and mostly cloudy, turning cooler. Low of 56 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with a chance for a few showers during the afternoon. Most of the area will remain dry with the best chance of a few showers along and south of US-30. Highs will remain in the 70s with a light breeze from the west during the day. High of 74 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Lots of sunshine with a few high clouds. Temperatures will remain in the middle 70s with a light breeze through the day. A very nice beginning to the weekend, and a great day to get things done before the heat and humidity return next week. High of 75 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Staying mild with a few showers on Sunday. Highs will reach back into the middle 80s and 90s as we get into next week. Along with the temperatures on the rise we will see higher humidity and a heat index likely in the triple digits. The heat will come along with the chance for a few pop-up thunderstorms through the middle of next week. More chances of rain as we head closer to Father’s Day Weekend. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, June 8th, 2022

Wednesday’s High: 68

Wednesday’s Low: 50

Precipitation: 0.58″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.