Dr. Theodore Stevens officially hired as next superintendent for School City of Mishawaka

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Theodore Stevens was officially hired to be the next superintendent for School City of Mishawaka on Thursday.

Stevens is a Logansport native who actually started his career working maintenance in the school system there while on summer break from college.

Stevens left the district four years ago to become superintendent at the South Central Community School Corporation in LaPorte County.

His return concluded curiously with a presentation of eggs…

“At the last board meeting the board president had inquired, she knows I have a small farm and some chickens, if I happened to have any eggs,” Stevens said. “Well, I brought her some eggs, and then I think the other board members were sort of jealous that they did not receive eggs. So, I made sure to bring everybody some eggs this time around.”

Steven’s first day on the job in Mishawaka is set for July 1. His salary has been set at $165,000.

