Wednesday’s Child: Catching up with MeKenzie

(WNDU) - Foster kids come in all ages and abilities. There’s a huge need for parents willing to foster or adopt children with special needs.

WNDU first shared the story of MeKenzie in 2020 when she was 12-years-old. 16 News Now’s Tricia Sloma played games with MeKenzie and painted pictures too.

MeKenzie is one unforgettable kid. She has a side-to-side head shake that makes it seem like she’s saying, “no.” But it’s just part of who she is. MeKenzie is actually quite agreeable.

When Tricia met up with MeKenzie recently, she asked if she remembered their visit.

“Yeah!” said MeKenzie.

“It was really sunny and hot,” Tricia reminded her.

“Yeah it was!” agreed MeKenzie.

MeKenzie is now 14 and is still just as curious and kind. She pointed to Tricia’s WNDU-logo shirt.

“You wearing a 16 shirt?” MeKenzie asked.

“Yes, I am,” said Tricia. “Do you like it?”

“Yeah!” said MeKenzie.

MeKenzie needs help academically, but has made a lot of strides. Thanks, in part, to her love of technology.

“Do you like to use phones and technology?” asked Tricia.

“Yeah!” said MeKenzie. “Because I like it!”

She also likes Taylor Swift music. That hasn’t changed since our interview two years ago.

“What’s your favorite Taylor Swift song?” asked Tricia.

“You Need to Calm Down,” said MeKenzie.

Tricia noted that MeKenzie is taller and more talkative since the last time they met.

“I love it,” said MeKenzie.

To help MeKenzie continue to make progress, she will need a permanent family with parents who will work with her and keep her plugged in.

“Why do you play these games?” asked Tricia.

“Because I like it so much!” said MeKenzie.

MeKenzie’s favorite color is yellow. Her favorite food is pizza and her favorite animal is a dog.

The State of Indiana will provide assistance for foster parents of special needs children. For more information, click here for the Indiana Adoption Program.

