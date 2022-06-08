Two rescued from sinking boats on Shock Lake

KOSCIOUSKO, Ind. (WNDU) - Two boaters are now safe after being rescued from two different sinking boats in Kosciusko County.

Conservation officers responded to Shock Lake around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the report, the individuals were water-testing a boat. They also brought another boat to keep it afloat. However, both boats quickly sank, and neither had flotation devices.

Turkey Creek Fire rescue personnel were able to launch an air boat and safely retrieve both men from the water.

Luckily the two are okay, but they were cited for not having flotation devices on the boats.

