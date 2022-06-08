Advertisement

Two rescued from sinking boats on Shock Lake

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSCIOUSKO, Ind. (WNDU) - Two boaters are now safe after being rescued from two different sinking boats in Kosciusko County.

Conservation officers responded to Shock Lake around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the report, the individuals were water-testing a boat. They also brought another boat to keep it afloat. However, both boats quickly sank, and neither had flotation devices.

Turkey Creek Fire rescue personnel were able to launch an air boat and safely retrieve both men from the water.

Luckily the two are okay, but they were cited for not having flotation devices on the boats.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Now almost 11 pounds, Audrey Mead weighed nearly 11 ounces when she was born on Thanksgiving at...
Memorial Hospital discharges smallest baby to live in hospital history
When police arrived on scene, first responders discovered a dead male as the result of a...
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
A Starbucks employee told 16 News Now that no one was injured, and everyone made it out safely.
South Bend Starbucks catches fire
Police Lights
One dead after crash in Elkhart County
Crews responded to a fire at Universal Forest Products on Sunday.
4 Clay firefighters injured in commercial fire

Latest News

Elkhart Common Council approves new housing developments
Elkhart Common Council approves new housing developments
Elkhart Common Council approves new housing developments
Two boaters rescued on Shock Lake.
Two boaters rescued on Shock Lake
Police say 28-year-old Curtis Shelby of South Bend was shot and killed on Monday night.
Neighbors on edge after deadly South Bend shooting