Advertisement

‘The stork is on the way’: Nick Cannon addresses speculation he’s expecting more kids

The entertainer already shares seven children with their mothers – including twins born last...
The entertainer already shares seven children with their mothers – including twins born last June.(The Wendy Williams Show / YouTube)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nick Cannon says he’s adding to his family.

The father of seven said “the stork is on the way” when asked about speculation he’s expecting three more babies later this year.

During an appearance on Angela Lee’s “Lip Service” podcast, Cannon suggested he plans to break his own personal record when it comes to having kids.

He also mentioned he tried celibacy but didn’t stick with it.

The entertainer already shares seven children with their mothers – including twins born last June.

A third baby born last June – Cannon’s youngest child, Zen – died from brain cancer in December at 5 months old.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Now almost 11 pounds, Audrey Mead weighed nearly 11 ounces when she was born on Thanksgiving at...
Memorial Hospital discharges smallest baby to live in hospital history
When police arrived on scene, first responders discovered a dead male as the result of a...
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
Joshua Rogers
Man arrested in connection with vandalism at downtown South Bend businesses
FILE
Bicyclist killed in Mishawaka crash identified
These arrests come as a part of the Michigan City Police Department's larger effort to overcome...
3 arrested in connection to armed robbery in Michigan City over the weekend

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich.
Simone Biles, others seek $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar
Christie's in London is selling a first edition of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone."
Rare first edition of Harry Potter for sale
Miah Cerrillo, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary School, describes wiping her friend's blood...
4th grade Uvalde survivor: ‘I don’t want it to happen again’
Elkhart Community Schools
Elkhart Community Schools launches ‘Summer Feeding Program’
‘God is good’: Dad told by police his daughter died in car crash later learns she’s alive