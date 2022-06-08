St. Joseph not lacking confidence heading into state championship

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend St. Joseph softball is feeling confident heading into Friday’s IHSAA 3A state championship game against Tri-West Hendricks and why shouldn’t they be? The Indians haven’t allowed a run in the postseason after shutting out Yorktown and Leo in semi-states over the weekend.

One more game remains, win or lose. Their last trip to Purdue’s Bittinger Stadium was in 2018, when they lost to New Palestine. This time around, head coach Earl Keith is more relaxed, and the team has followed suit.

WNDU sports director Matt Loch asked the team, on a scale of 1 to 10, how confident are they beginning practice this week?

”Definitley nine...honestly”, said junior infielder Morgan Sandor.

“I’m at a nine point five, because I’m so confident in our team”, added junior outfielder Erin Rudge.

But the best answer came from senior infielder Haley West. “A solid fifteen. I’m above the scale. I’m so ready for state. So excited.”

Rudge continued by saying, “It’s our chemistry. We’re all best friends like I said. I don’t know, we just all have confidence in each other and we’re always there to lift each other up.”

“I think we’re good and we have it. We have the pitching, we have the defense and we just need to hit, which I think we will cause we’ll practice hitting all week, and we’ll work on this pitcher, but I’m confident. I’m not nervous at all. I think we’re good”, added Sandor.

Head coach Earl Keith said the nerves don’t really affect him. “For one, I’m a hillbilly so nerves don’t really kick in too much. I guess that’s kind of a good thing. I’m always the collar up kind of guy. You know win, lose or draw, I guarantee you this bunch will be singing on the bus ride home either way.”

The Indians play on Friday night at 8 ET, following the 1A Championship game.

