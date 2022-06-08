South Bend Police Department hosting crime stat meeting Wednesday night

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department will be sharing crime data with the public on Wednesday night.

Every month, the department holds a community crime stat meeting, giving residents the chance to see crime trends in each neighborhood and ask questions.

Wednesday night’s meeting will review data from May.

It’s happening at 6:30 p.m. in the SBPD Auditorium. Attendees are asked to enter through the door near the “training/recruitment” sign, which is the west door facing Sample Street.

