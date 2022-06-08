South Bend hosting military vehicle convention

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This week brings a second ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ to view some of the world’s best preserved military vehicles—in South Bend.

For the second straight year, the city is hosting a convention of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association.

Up until now, the group has made it a point to move its convention from city to city, from year to year.

“We try to go to different geographical parts of the county, country, because not everybody can drag their heavy stuff of their equipment, or their time off,” MVPA President Kevin Emdee told 16 News Now. “And you’re getting seven, eight, miles a gallon, and diesel getting right up near $6, it’s a commitment.”

When South Bend hosted the last MVPA convention in August of 2021, it looked like the event would be cancelled due to COVID concerns.

By the time the health department have the green light, the group had already made back-up plans to postpone the show until now.

“It was a roll of the dice, you know. We would have gone to Des Moines, Iowa this year if it hadn’t been for this, but, you know, it is what it is. So, we’re back here enthusiastically. We hope that the public will come out and support us again,” said Emdee.

The show is open to the public. Up to 2,000 guests are expected to pass through the Thursday through Saturday event.

While much of the equipment is of museum quality, there will be some opportunity for kids to do some hands-on learning.

“That’s the main thing. This event, you’ll see here is people getting into the vehicle and enjoying it, I’ll take the windshield and I’ll drop it down so they can take a really cool picture,” said Tim Slawson, who brought his 1955 Air Force Jeep to the convention from North Carolina. “I’ll teach them a little about history so when they leave here, hopefully with their photos of, you know, being in Code Blue, I can teach them about a time they don’t really know.”

Visitors under 16 get in free. The charge for individuals is $10, couples are $15, and families are $20.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.